The USD/CAD pair trades with mild gains near 1.3720 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. However, the upside for the pair might be limited, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) uncertainty and worries about another US government shutdown could exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) against the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The Fed and Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decisions will be the highlights later on Wednesday.

The BoC is widely anticipated to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25% at its January meeting on Wednesday as inflation remains within the target range. The US central bank is also expected to stand pat on Wednesday, although it’s wrestling with different issues, including US President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine the central bank’s independence and questions about who will replace Jerome Powell as chair when his term ends in May.

Trump said last week that he would soon announce his pick for the next Fed chair to replace Chair Jerome. Speculation about the next Fed Chair might weigh on the Greenback as markets expect a nominee who would favor faster interest rate cuts.

The US government is heading for a partial shutdown as the top Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, vows to oppose a funding package that includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. Congress faces a January 30 deadline to fund the government or risk a partial government shutdown, which could drag the USD lower against the CAD.

On the other hand, renewed Trump’s tariff threats might cap the upside for the Loonie. Trump on Saturday threatened to slap 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if the country strikes a trade deal with China, raising fears of a renewed trade war.