NZD/USD: Mildly positive above 0.6250 on New Zealand data, shift in trade sentiment

- NZD/USD bounces off 0.6255 following the latest swing the US dollar, risk-tone.
- New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales surprised to the upside in February.
- Absence of US President Trump’s ‘major’ announcement, coronavirus updates weigh on the risk-tone.
- The COVID-19 updates remain as the key to follow for near-term direction.
With the fresh challenges to Tuesday’s broad risk rebound crossing wires, not to forget New Zealand data, NZD/USD recovers to 0.6275 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
The pair recently benefitted from New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales data from February that surprised markets with upbeat releases. Not only the MoM figures of +0.6% versus +0.3% forecast and downwardly revised -0.2% prior but a huge 8.6% rise on the yearly basis compared to 4.1% expected and 4.2% previous also please the kiwi buyers off-late.
Also contributing to the pair’s bounce could be the US dollar’s latest pullback after marking noticeable gains the previous day. The greenback might have taken clues from the absence of any strong details of President Donald Trump’s earlier signal to ‘major’ economic response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
It should also be noted that the rising death toll in the US, to 24 now, join the outbreak in the UK and Europe to offer additional burden on the risk tone. As a result, the US equity futures fail to extend the Wall Street gains marked by the end of Tuesday.
Moving on, investors will keep eyes on the updates from RBNZ as the central bank recently (again) turned down the odds of any immediate reaction to the pandemic. Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) consider it as positive for the kiwi while saying, “We remain of the view that the Kiwi will weaken into this global shock, but with the RBNZ outwardly confident time’s on its side, and questioning veracity of cuts at this juncture (ahead of the planned fiscal response), the NZD’s tenure on borrowed time looks to have gotten an extension.”
Additionally, coronavirus updates and any surprise announcements from the US government to tame the negative implications of the disease could also entertain the traders ahead of the US CPI data.
Technical Analysis
Sustained trading below the yearly trend line, at 0.6400 now, directs the pair down towards revisiting the last week's low near 0.6200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6272
|Today Daily Change
|-66 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6349
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6005
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive
Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks. Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts. North American shale producers reorder global energy markets. The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.