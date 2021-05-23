NZD/USD: Mildly offered below 0.7200 despite strong New Zealand Retail Sales print

- NZD/USD fails to appreciate strong beat of NZ data amid risk-off mood.
- New Zealand Retail Sales (Q1) jumped past downbeat forecast and previous releases.
- Market sentiment stays sober amid tapering fears, geopolitical headlines.
- Risk catalysts become the key amid a light calendar in Asia.
NZD/USD shrugs off New Zealand (NZ) Retail Sales, except for a quick uptick to refresh intraday high with 0.7180, while easing back towards 0.7170, down 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. With this, the kiwi pair justifies the cautious sentiment in the markets amid challenges to the easy money policies by the global central banks, mainly due to the reflation fears.
NZ Retail Sales jumped above -4.4% forecasts and -2.7% prior to +2.5% on QoQ while also rising beyond +1.9% expected and +4.8% previous readouts to +6.8% levels on the yearly basis.
Read: New Zealand Retail Sales beats estimates, kiwi steady
Although the data release helped push the pair towards a fresh intraday high, bulls couldn’t return amid market fears as the key economics pose challenges for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) ahead of Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting.
Other than the scheduled data release, NZD/USD traders also fear the central bank actions, amid the challenges to inflation, as well as the US-China jitters and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes to portray limited reaction to the key New Zealand data.
The US again reiterated doubts over China’s role in the global spreading of the coronavirus (COVID-19) while citing three doctors from the Wuhan Vicology lab admitted during late 2019. Further, Iran’s refrain to extend the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) access to camera images of its nuclear sites add to the risk-off mood. Furthermore, airplane hijacking in Belarus and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia offer an extra burden on the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas commodities and Antipodeans stay on the back foot by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar could keep NZD/USD traders searching for the sentiment-related headlines for fresh impulse. It should, however, be noted that today’s Retail Sales pose a challenge to the RBNZ policymakers by pushing them towards the monetary policy adjustments, which in turn may test the Kiwi bulls going forward. However, it all depends upon Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD forms a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern that needs confirmation by a downside break of 0.7140 to direct sellers, theoretically, towards the sub-0.7000 region. Meanwhile, 0.7270 and 0.7310 restrict the kiwi pair’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7174
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7216
|Daily SMA50
|0.7141
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7153
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.