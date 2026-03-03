TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY slides back below 211.00 mark amid geopolitical tensions, BoE-BoJ divergence

  • GBP/JPY attracts some sellers on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
  • The UK political uncertainty and BoE easing expectations act as a headwind for the GBP.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status and weigh on the cross.
GBP/JPY slides back below 211.00 mark amid geopolitical tensions, BoE-BoJ divergence
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross meets with some supply near the 211.35 area during the Asian session on Tuesday and stalls the previous day’s goodish rebound from the 209.00 mark, or a four-day low. Spot prices slide back below the 211.00 mark in the last hour, though the intraday downtick lacks bearish conviction.

The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of domestic political uncertainty, especially after the Green Party's landmark victory in the Gorton and Denton by-election. The outcome was seen as a major blow to the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ailing authority and sparked further questions over his leadership of the party. This, along with the Bank of England (BoE) easing expectations, undermines the GBP and acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

In fact, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said during his testimony before the Parliament’s Treasury Committee last week that there is scope for rate cuts amid expectations that inflation will return to the 2% target. In contrast, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last Thursday that the basic stance is to continue raising rates if the likelihood of our economic and price forecasts materializes. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and exert pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.

Meanwhile, data released last Friday showed that the core consumer inflation in Tokyo – Japan's capital city – fell below the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target for the first time since 2024. Adding to this, reports that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had expressed reservations about additional monetary tightening ‌during her meeting with the governor temper hopes for an immediate rate hike by the BoJ. This could act as a headwind for the JPY and offer some support to the GBP/JPY cross.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD seems fragile below 1.1700 as Middle East war boosts energy prices

EUR/USD seems fragile below 1.1700 as Middle East war boosts energy prices

The EUR/USD pair trades flat at around 1.1680 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday, but broadly seems vulnerable, being close to its five-week low. The major currency pair is under pressure as surging oil prices due to the United States-Israel war with Iran have increased the risks of higher inflation for the Old Continent.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 with bearish pressure intact

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 with bearish pressure intact

GBP/USD edges higher after three days of losses, trading around 1.3400 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold stays bullish as Iran war continues to spur safe-haven flows

Gold stays bullish as Iran war continues to spur safe-haven flows

Gold is finding renewed bids in Asian trades on Tuesday, making another attempt to regain the $5,400 level amid persistent demand for safe-haven assets as the Iran war extends. A softer risk tone remains in play as US President Donald Trump continues to threaten deeper escalation to the ongoing war with Iran, warning that a “big wave” is yet to come.

Top Crypto Gainers: Near Protocol, Virtuals Protocol, and Morpho lead market recovery

Top Crypto Gainers: Near Protocol, Virtuals Protocol, and Morpho lead market recovery

Near Protocol, Virtuals Protocol, and Morpho are leading the market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Technically, NEAR extends the breakout of the falling channel pattern, VIRTUAL holds above the 50-day EMA, while MORPHO tests a crucial resistance. 

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

At the end of the day, markets do not trade morality or geopolitics. They trade transmission channels. And the only channel that truly matters in this maelstrom runs through the price of energy and the time value of money.

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass 20% bullish breakout defies broader market weakness

Grass (GRASS) is edging up above $0.30 at the time of writing on Monday. The token’s notable 20% intraday surge stands out amid heightened volatility in the broader crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers