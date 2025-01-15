NZD/USD maintains position above 0.5600 ahead of US CPI Inflation

NZD/USD appreciates amid risk-on mood following reports of the incoming Trump administration considering gradual hikes in import tariffs.

The US Dollar depreciated following the disappointing US December Producer Price Index data.

The New Zealand Dollar receives support from robust trade data from China and Beijing's stimulus measures.

The NZD/USD cross extends its gains for the third consecutive day, trading near 0.5620 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) benefits from improved market sentiment after reports, via Bloomberg, suggested that US President-elect Donald Trump's economic team is considering a gradual approach to increasing import tariffs, bolstering investor confidence.

Additionally, the upside of the NZD/USD pair could be attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) following the disappointing US December Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Market participants will keep an eye on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday.

US Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.2% month-over-month in December after a 0.4% advance in November, softer than the 0.3% expected. The PPI climbed 3.3% YoY in December, the most since February 2023, after increasing 3.0% in November. This reading came in below the consensus of 3.4%.

The US Dollar may regain strength as hawkish sentiment builds around the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook for January. According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Fed Funds futures indicate a higher likelihood of just one interest rate cut from the Fed this year, contrasting with the two cuts projected in the Fed's latest dot plot from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

The New Zealand Dollar gained support from robust trade data from China and Beijing's efforts to stabilize the Yuan. However, its upside remains limited as markets anticipate the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will reduce its 4.25% cash rate by 50 basis points in February due to the country's weak economic conditions.