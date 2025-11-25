The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5600 during the early European session on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens the US Dollar (USD) on the prospect of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate cut on Wednesday. Traders brace for the release of the US ADP Employment Change Weekly, Retail Sales, and Producer Price reports, which will be published later on Tuesday.

The RBNZ is expected to deliver a 25 basis points (bps) cut to 2.25% at its November policy meeting on Thursday. Some analysts argue for a jumbo 50 bps reduction, citing concerns over New Zealand's stalled economic recovery. The attention will shift to the central bank's press conference and forecasts and how wide it leaves the door open for a further rate cut next year if needed.

"Our base case is that November will bring the last OCR cut, but the risk remains for further easing in 2026," ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said.

On the USD’s front, increased bets of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut following the dovish remarks from policymakers could weigh on the Greenback and cap the downside for the pair. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that available data indicate that the labour market remains weak enough to warrant another quarter-point cut at the December meeting. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that she supports easing interest rates next month because she saw a sudden deterioration in the job market, as both are more likely and harder to manage than an inflation flare-up.