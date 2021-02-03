NZD/USD: Kiwi to strengthen on back of less dovish RBNZ – MUFG

During January the New Zealand dollar weakened very marginally against the US dollar from 0.7198 to 0.7194. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, the kiwi is set for advance in 2021.
Key quotes
“The New Zealand dollar advanced notably in the final two months of 2020, by 9.0%, which points to the potential for consolidation, or even correction lower, in the early part of this year. But currency support has prevailed to limit the downside given the global growth backdrop remains broadly stable.”
“Some uncertainties persist over the course the COVID-19 virus will take but New Zealand has continued to be successful in sheltering itself from the rest of the world. The faster recovery in NZ due to successful management of coronavirus will inevitably leave investors more sensitive to inflation risks going forward. The Q4 annual CPI data was stronger than expected at 1.4% – the market expected a drop to 1.1%. The RBNZ also expected a drop meaning the prospect of further monetary easing is considerably less.”
“New Zealand GDP has already surpassed the pre-COVID peak so the spare capacity argument for aggressive monetary easing will dissipate as this year unfolds. The RBNZ will hold off on a communication change for as long as possible but investors are likely to increasingly speculate on a sooner shift in policy away from easing by the RBNZ which will provide the NZD with support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.