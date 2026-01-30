US President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats strike deal to avoid shutdown — WSJ

US President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats struck a deal that could avert a government shutdown and buy more time to negotiate restrictions on the administration’s immigration crackdown, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The plan would fast-track five full-year appropriations bills and fund Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a two-week continuing resolution, prolonging negotiation on immigration enforcement. It is unclear how quickly the House can and will process those funding bills after the Senate passes them. The shutdown deadline is midnight on Friday.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.34% on the day at 96.48.