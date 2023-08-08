NZD/USD keeps the red below 0.6100 on stronger USD, reacts little to Chinese trade data

- NZD/USD comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid a modest USD strength.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and underpin the buck.
- The mixed Trade Balance data from China fails to impress bulls or provide any impetus to the pair.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two trading days and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low touched in the last hour and currently trade just below the 0.6100 mark, still down nearly 0.30% for the day.
The better-than-expected release of Trade Balance data from China, showing that the surplus rose to $80.6 billion in Jul from $70.62 billion in the previous month, lends some support to antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Additional details of the report, however, showed that imports slumped 12.4% YoY and exports dropped 9.2% YoY, indicating weaker domestic and overseas demand. This, along with a softer tone around the Asian equity markets and the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, gains some positive traction for the second straight day and continues to draw support from expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The bets were lifted by the latest US monthly jobs report released on Friday, which pointed to continued tightness in the labour market and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. Adding to this, Fed Governor Michele Bowman said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the central bank's 2% target.
In remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event in Atlanta, Bowman added that inflation remains too elevated, and job growth and other indications of activity show the economy has continued expanding at a "moderate pace." This keeps the door for one more 25 bps lift-off in September or November wide open and remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the Greenback. The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair remains to the downside.
Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Bearish traders, however, need to wait for a sustained break below the 0.6500 psychological mark before positioning for any further losses. Market participants now look to the release of the US Trade balance data for some impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest consumer inflation figures from China and the US, due for release on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6192
|Daily SMA200
|0.6229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6118
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
