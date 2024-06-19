NZD/USD jumps to 0.6150 as New Zealand exits recession

  • NZD/USD gains momentum around 0.6145 following the release of New Zealand GDP on Thursday.
  • New Zealand's economy grew 0.2% QoQ in Q1 versus 0% prior, stronger than expected.
  • US Retail Sales data last week hinted at an economic slowdown and fuel rate cut expectations.

The NZD/USD pair gains traction near 0.6145 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair edges higher on the back of stronger-than-expected New Zealand GDP in the first quarter and the decline of the US Dollar (USD). Investors await the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and the speech by the Fed’s Barkin for fresh impetus on Thursday.

New Zealand’s economy grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q1 from 0% in the previous quarter. The figure came in better than expected, Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday. On an annual basis, the GDP figure expanded by 0.3% in Q1, compared to the previous quarter’s 0.2% contraction. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) attracts some buyers after the stronger GDP growth number indicated the country exited recession.

Additionally, Westpac New Zealand's Consumer Confidence Survey reported a decline to 82.2 in consumer sentiment for the second quarter from the previous reading of 93.2. 

On the other hand, the recent weaker US Retail Sales report last week spurred the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start to cut interest rates in a few months, which exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback. The markets are now pricing in a nearly 67% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) for a Fed rate cut in September, up from  61% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that there are possibilities of one or two interest rate cuts from the Fed later this year, but the central bank must be patient amid volatile readings on inflation.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6143
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6143
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6146
Daily SMA50 0.605
Daily SMA100 0.607
Daily SMA200 0.6063
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6149
Previous Daily Low 0.6096
Previous Weekly High 0.6222
Previous Weekly Low 0.6099
Previous Monthly High 0.6171
Previous Monthly Low 0.5875
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6116
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.611
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6076
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6057
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6163
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6182
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6216

 


 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD now retargets 0.6700 and beyond

AUD/USD now retargets 0.6700 and beyond

AUD/USD built on Tuesday’s advance and reclaimed the upper-0.6600s against the backdrop of the Greenback’s flat price action, while investors continued to assess the latest RBA hawkish hold.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD jumps to 0.6150 as New Zealand exits recession

NZD/USD jumps to 0.6150 as New Zealand exits recession

The NZD/USD pair gains traction near 0.6145 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair edges higher on the back of stronger-than-expected New Zealand GDP in the first quarter and the decline of the US Dollar.

NZD/USD News

Gold price climbs amid traders' optimism of Fed rate cuts

Gold price climbs amid traders' optimism of Fed rate cuts

Gold's price barely moved Wednesday during the North American session as traders remained absent in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Data from the United States continued to weaken, a sign of relief for traders who remain confident the Federal Reserve will ease policy twice this year.

Gold News

Ethereum ETF impact may not result in ETH rally

Ethereum ETF impact may not result in ETH rally

Ethereum's increased over 4% in the past 24 hours after the US SEC dropped its Ethereum 2.0 investigations amid expectations of spot ETH ETFs. However, the recent excitement surrounding ETH ETFs may not lead to the expected price increase.

Read more

Is China about to let the Yuan go for a wander?

Is China about to let the Yuan go for a wander?

PBOC Governor Pan spoke overnight and confirmed that they are still looking to continue their accommodative stance, albeit with no big changes likely. One thing they did touch on was that they are looking at purchasing their own Treasury bonds.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures