NZD/USD jumps back closer to Monday's swing high, around 0.6515

- A turnaround in the risk sentiment lends some support to riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand might now keep a lid on any meaningful recovery move.
- Traders now eye US economic docket for short-term impetus ahead of FOMC on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair jumped around 25-pips in the last hour or so and spiked back closer to the previous session's swing high, around the 0.6515 region.
The pair continued showing some resilience below the key 0.6500 psychological mark, with a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment prompting some short-covering around perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.
The ECB President Mario Draghi's dovish remarks in Sintra opened the door for an interest rate cut and boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from a solid intraday bounce in the European equity markets.
Meanwhile, some renewed US Dollar buying interest, primarily led by some aggressive selling around the shared currency, turned out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any strong follow-through recovery move, at least for now.
Hence, it remains to be seen if the attempted bounce is backed by any genuine buying or is solely led by intraday short-covering as market participants now look forward to the US economic docket for some fresh impetus.
Tuesday's US economic docket - featuring the release of housing starts and building permits, might now be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities, though the key focus will remain on Wednesday's FOMC policy update.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6511
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6557
|Daily SMA50
|0.661
|Daily SMA100
|0.6719
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6515
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6506
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6524
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6534
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY: nearing a bearish breakout
US Treasury yields hit fresh multi-month lows post-Draghi´s easing message. The main focus is the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Gold climbs to fresh session tops, above $1345 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and spiked to fresh session tops, closer to $1350 level in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.