NZD/USD inches lower to near 0.6000 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders data

- NZD/USD struggles as recent jobless claims data has bolstered the likelihood of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at next week.
- The New Zealand Dollar may regain its ground due to improved market sentiment.
- Markets are pricing in a 75% chance that the RBNZ will deliver a 25 basis point rate cut in August.
NZD/USD loses ground for the second successive day, trading around 0.6020 during the early European hours on Friday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground, possibly driven by the recent United States (US) jobless claims data, which has bolstered the likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping interest rates unchanged at next week’s meeting. Markets are now pricing in fewer than two rate cuts for the year, with the first fully expected in October. US Durable Goods Orders for June will be eyed later in the day.
The US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 217,000 last week, down from 227,000 and 221,000 in the prior weeks. This marks the sixth consecutive weekly decline, the longest streak since 2022, underscoring the resilience of the labor market.
The preliminary S&P Global US Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data rose to 54.6 in July, up from 52.9 in June, signaling the fastest pace of overall business activity in seven months. The Services PMI rose to 55.2, beating expectations of 53.0 and reflecting solid demand in the services sector. However, the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.5, down from a prior reading of 52.0 and below the forecast of 52.5, slipping into contraction territory.
However, the NZD/USD pair may regain its ground amid improved market sentiment, driven by recent United States (US) trade developments with the European Union (EU) and Japan. Traders further monitor developments in the US-China trade talks. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced earlier this week that American and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week for a third round of high-level talks.
Markets are pricing in a roughly 75% probability that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut its 3.25% cash rate by 25 basis points at its August meeting. Meanwhile, RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway stated on Thursday that the central bank is prepared to lower rates further if inflationary pressures continue to ease as expected.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD softens to below 1.3500 after weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose at a softer pace than expected in June, making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stage a rebound.
EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1700s amid trade concerns, stronger USD
The EUR/USD pair ticks lower for the second consecutive day on Friday and moves away from a nearly three-week top touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and currently trade around the 1.1740 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.
Gold price drifts lower amid a broadly stronger USD; remains close to weekly through
Gold price attracts sellers for the third straight day amid some follow-through USD strength. Trade optimism and the upbeat market mood further undermine the precious metal. The Fed uncertainty could cap the USD and help limit losses for the non-yielding commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple could correct further on fading bullish momentum
Bitcoin price continues to trade within a tight consolidation range on Friday, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple have slid nearly 3% and 10%, respectively, so far this week. Traders should be cautious as the momentum indicators of these cryptocurrencies show signs of fading bullish momentum.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.