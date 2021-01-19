NZD/USD in the hands of the bears into demand territory testing 0.71 commitments

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD stalls at a familiar demand area, eyes on a 50% mean reversion. 
  • Markets await the US Presidential inauguration immersed in a risk-on theme.

NZD/USD is trading at 0.7111 and correcting the latest bearish impulse having travelled between the low of 0.7102 and 0.7140.

The US dollar has extended its downside correction taking the DXY down over 0.28% at the time of writing in a risk-on environment as investors cheered comments from US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

The sentiment for the need for major fiscal stimulus as helped markets to move higher which has sunk the greenback which is correcting the 2% rise so far in 2021.

 Yellen, appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package.

''Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing clearly indicated the two-stage approach that the new administration’s economic policy will take. The first is to ensure the recovery from the pandemic. The second is to invest in infrastructure, digital and the environment, amongst other areas,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.

Meanwhile, markets await the US Presidential inauguration tomorrow in anticipation of phase two of Biden’s economic proposals, to be announced next month.

''For the FX markets, expectations of US reflation are USD negative as they reduce safe-haven demand for the currency,'' the analysts at ANZ bank said.

''However, seesawing between expectations of reflation and current soft economic data will probably continue for a while longer, limiting NZD upside in the near term.''

NZD/USD technical analysis

As with the AUD/USD analysis, the bird is correlated and has formed an equally compelling chart patter as follows:

The market would be expected to return to test the prior support in a 50% mean reversion.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7112
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.7114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7149
Daily SMA50 0.7062
Daily SMA100 0.6861
Daily SMA200 0.6622
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7143
Previous Daily Low 0.7096
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.7118
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7125
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7092
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7071
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7046
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7139
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7164
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to retain gains beyond 0.7700

AUD/USD struggles to retain gains beyond 0.7700

AUD/USD retreated from the 0.7720 region, despite a better market mood. The greenback trying a modest comeback ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD recovers 1.21, lacks follow-trough

EUR/USD recovers 1.21, lacks follow-trough

The shared currency advanced on optimist mood, encouraging local data, yet EUR/USD barely holds above 1.2100.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area

XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area

Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.

Gold news

Litecoin price hits strong barrier but has a lot of support on the way down

Litecoin price hits strong barrier but has a lot of support on the way down

Litecoin hit a high of $185 on January 10 and has been consolidating since then. The digital asset hasn’t really benefited from Ethereum’s breakout in the past few days and continues slowly climbing towards the last high.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures