NZD/USD hovers below 0.5750 despite upbeat trade data from China

The New Zealand Dollar is ticking higher on Wednesday but remains trading within Tuesday’s range, with upside attempts capped below 0.5750 and FX volatility subdued. The upbeat Trade Balance data from China, New Zealand’s main trade partner, has failed to provide any significant support to the pair.



Data from the Chinese Customs Authority revealed that the country has managed to dodge the impact of Trump’s tariffs. China's trade surplus increased to $114.1 billion in December, from 111.68 billion in November, beating expectations of a 113.6 billion surplus and reaching a record yearly surplus of $1.2 trillion in 2025.



December's increase has been mostly due to non-US trade, which led to a 6.6% year-on-year rise in exports, from 5.9% in November, against the market consensus of a 3% increment. Apart from that, import growth accelerated to 5.7% from 1.9% in November, suggesting a significant recovery in domestic demand.

In New Zealand, data released on Tuesday showed that Building Permits grew 2.8% in November, following a 0.7% decline in December. The impact of these figures on the Kiwi, however, was marginal.



The NZD remains vulnerable amid a somewhat firmer US Dollar. The moderate consumer inflation figures seen in the US on Tuesday have failed to change the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to alter its monetary policy over the next months. Later today, US Retail Sales data and a slew of Fed speakers might provide further guidance for US Dollar crosses.

Economic Indicator Trade Balance USD The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY. Read more. Last release: Wed Jan 14, 2026 03:00 Frequency: Monthly Actual: $114.1B Consensus: $113.6B Previous: $111.68B Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China