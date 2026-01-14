TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD hovers below 0.5750 despite upbeat trade data from China

  • NZD/USD remains capped below 0.5750 after pulling back from 0.5780 highs on Tuesday.
  • The upbeat Chinese Trade Balance has failed to boost the Kiwi.
  • The US Dollar remains firm, with the market forecasting a steady Fed moneary policy.
NZD/USD hovers below 0.5750 despite upbeat trade data from China
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar is ticking higher on Wednesday but remains trading within Tuesday’s range, with upside attempts capped below 0.5750 and FX volatility subdued. The upbeat Trade Balance data from China, New Zealand’s main trade partner, has failed to provide any significant support to the pair.

Data from the Chinese Customs Authority revealed that the country has managed to dodge the impact of Trump’s tariffs. China's trade surplus increased to $114.1 billion in December, from 111.68 billion in November, beating expectations of a 113.6 billion surplus and reaching a record yearly surplus of $1.2 trillion in 2025.

December's increase has been mostly due to non-US trade, which led to a 6.6% year-on-year rise in exports, from 5.9% in November, against the market consensus of a 3% increment. Apart from that, import growth accelerated to 5.7% from 1.9% in November, suggesting a significant recovery in domestic demand.

In New Zealand, data released on Tuesday showed that Building Permits grew 2.8% in November, following a 0.7% decline in December. The impact of these figures on the Kiwi, however, was marginal.

The NZD remains vulnerable amid a somewhat firmer US Dollar.  The moderate consumer inflation figures seen in the US on Tuesday have failed to change the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to alter its monetary policy over the next months. Later today, US Retail Sales data and a slew of Fed speakers might provide further guidance for US Dollar crosses.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance USD

The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Jan 14, 2026 03:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: $114.1B

Consensus: $113.6B

Previous: $111.68B

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Economic Indicator

Exports (YoY)

Exports of goods and services, released by National Bureau Statistics of China, consist of transactions in goods and services (sales, barter, gifts or grants) from residents to non-residents.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Jan 14, 2026 03:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 6.6%

Consensus: 3%

Previous: 5.9%

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers