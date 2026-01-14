EUR/USD remains hovering within a tight range around the 1.1650 level, showing a flat performance on the daily chart. The softer-than-expected US core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Tuesday failed to dent the US Dollar's (USD) recovery, and investors await US retail consumption and factory inflation figures for further insight into the US economic momentum

Figures from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) revealed that price pressures remained fairly steady in December, against market hopes of an uptick in the core inflation. The data, however, did not change the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy expectations. Futures market is practically fully pricing a steady interest rate decision in the late-January meeting, and the chances of a rate cut in March have dropped to 26% from nearly 40% one week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Market volatility remains subdued in Europe in the absence of key macroeconomic releases. In the US, Retail Sales data and an array of Fed speakers will be in focus, although traders will keep an eye on the US Supreme Court, which might rule on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs later on Wednesday.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.11% -0.32% -0.03% 0.06% 0.02% 0.03% EUR 0.02% -0.09% -0.31% 0.01% 0.08% 0.05% 0.06% GBP 0.11% 0.09% -0.19% 0.08% 0.17% 0.14% 0.15% JPY 0.32% 0.31% 0.19% 0.30% 0.39% 0.34% 0.36% CAD 0.03% -0.01% -0.08% -0.30% 0.09% 0.05% 0.06% AUD -0.06% -0.08% -0.17% -0.39% -0.09% -0.03% -0.02% NZD -0.02% -0.05% -0.14% -0.34% -0.05% 0.03% 0.01% CHF -0.03% -0.06% -0.15% -0.36% -0.06% 0.02% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: US CPI data failed to hurt the US Dollar

The US Dollar maintains its moderate constructive tone intact, despite the softer-than-expected core CPI figure seen on Tuesday. Headline US inflation grew 0.3% pace in December and 2.7% year-on-year, in line with market expectations, while the core CPI slowed to 0.2% from 0.3% the previous month and grew at a steady 2.6% annual pace, against market expectations of 0.3% and 2.7% increases, respectively.

The US ADP employment 4-week average report, on the other hand, revealed an 11.75K increase in the first week of 2026, following the previous 11K. This reading marks the fifth consecutive week with a net increase in jobs, which has contributed to easing concerns about the labour market and strengthens the case for steady Fed interest rates in the coming months.

Also on Tuesday, the heads of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE), the Bank of Canada (BoC), and nine other central banks released a statement showing their solidarity with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell in reaction to the unprecedented attacks from US President Donald Trump. The central bankers defended the independence of their institutions as a cornerstone for price, financial, and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that they serve.

Later on Wednesday, November's US Retail Sales are expected to show that consumption bounced up 0.4% after a flat performance in October, boosted by higher car sales. Excluding autos, sales of all other items are seen growing at a 0.4% pace, unchanged from last month.

A slew of Fed speakers will also take the stage during the American session. The focus will be on Governor Stephen Miran, Trump's latest pick for the Board, and a vocal dove. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and New York Fed President John Williams will also meet the press on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD bears eye the 1.1615 support area

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart



The EUR/USD pair treads water below the 1.1650 line, after pulling back from the 1.1700 area earlier this week. Technical indicators show a neutral-to-bearish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is practically flat on the 4-hour chart, showing a lack of momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below 43, pointing to fading demand.

Price action remains trapped within a descending channel from late December highs. The intraday low is near 1.1635, and the one-month low of 1.1618 remains in the bears' sight. Further down, the confluence of the channel bottom and December 2 lows, right below 1.1600, is a key area.



Immediate resistance stands at the channel top, now around 1.1685, ahead of Monday's high, near 1.1700. Further up, the target is the January 6 high, in the area of 1.1740.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

