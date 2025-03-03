NZD/USD hovers around 0.5600 after trimming recent gains

- NZD/USD rose as recent PCE inflation data eased concerns over unexpected US inflation spikes.
- The NZD receives support from stronger China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which rose to 50.8 in February from 50.1 prior.
- President Trump’s additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Tuesday.
NZD/USD halted its six-day losing streak, trading around 0.5600 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair gains value as the US Dollar (USD) weakens following the release of January’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data on Friday. The report met expectations, easing concerns about unexpected inflation spikes in the US.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, loses ground after three consecutive sessions of gains, hovering around 107.30 at the time of writing. However, downside pressure on the Greenback may be limited as US Treasury yields rise, with the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields currently at 4.01% and 4.23%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains support following recent economic data from China, a key trading partner. Data released Monday showed China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.8 in February from 50.1 in January, surpassing market expectations of 50.3.
On Saturday, official data revealed that the NBS Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.2 in February from 49.1, beating the forecast of 49.9. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI also climbed to 50.4 from 50.2, exceeding the expected 50.3.
However, the NZD's upside may be capped by rising global trade tensions. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting Tuesday, adding to last month’s 10% tariff. On Thursday, Trump stated on Truth Social that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will take effect on March 4.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.0400 amid Europe's Ukraine peace push
EUR/USD holds the rebound above 1.0400 early Monday. The Euro firms up on Europe's efforts in a renewed push for peace in Ukraine. Upbeat Chinese PMI data underpins risk sentiment, adding to the weight on the US Dollar, keeping the pair afloat ahead of EU inflation data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rallies as Trump announces ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin price hovers around $93,000 on Monday after rallying 9.53% the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied nearly 14% and 35% on Sunday.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 after Chinese PMI data
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 as markets cheer the upbeat China's February Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The Europe-Ukraine peace talks optimism and a broad crypto upsurge weigh on the US Dollar, supporting the Aussie rebound but looming US tariffs remain a drag.
Gold price firms up on geopolitical and tariff uncertainty
Gold price is consolidating the rebound from three-week lows of $2,833 early Monday, bracing for an eventful week amid looming US tariffs and the Ukraine truce deal.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.