NZD/USD holds losses near 0.5800 amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

NZD/USD weakens as the US Dollar rebounds amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to striking Yemen’s Houthis until they halt attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The New Zealand Dollar found support from growing optimism about China’s economic outlook.

NZD/USD loses ground after gaining in the previous two sessions, trading around 0.5810 during Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) recovers amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to striking Yemen’s Houthis until they cease attacks on Red Sea shipping, adding to market uncertainty. On Monday, US President Donald Trump warned that he would hold Iran accountable for any Houthi-led attacks in Yemen. Since Trump’s return to office, his administration has expanded the largest US military operation in the Middle East.

However, the US Dollar faced renewed pressure as weak economic data and Trump’s tariff threats fueled investor uncertainty. February’s US Retail Sales rose less than expected, raising concerns over a potential slowdown in consumer spending. Markets widely anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain its current policy stance when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gained support from growing optimism about China’s economic outlook. This followed strong retail sales data and new Chinese measures aimed at boosting consumer spending. Given China and New Zealand are close trade partners, any change in the Chinese economy could impact the antipodean markets.

However, domestic data painted a mixed picture. On Monday, New Zealand’s Business NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell to 49.1 in February from 50.4 in January, signaling a return to contraction in the services sector. This uneven recovery from recession reinforces expectations for further rate cuts, aligning with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) signal of additional easing last month. Traders now await New Zealand’s Q4 GDP data later this week, which is expected to show a modest rebound in economic activity.