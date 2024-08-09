NZD/USD holds comfortably above 0.6000, multi-week high amid softer USD/risk-on mood

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.

Meanwhile, the NZD/USD pair's positive move could also be attributed to some technical buying above the 0.6000 psychological mark. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong gains for the second straight week as the focus now shifts to the crucial RBNZ rate decision and the US consumer inflation figures, both due on Wednesday. The key central bank event risk and the US macro data should provide a fresh directional impetus to spot prices.

Despite Thursday's upbeat US labor market report, investors are still pricing in the possibility of a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. This, in turn, triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and drags the USD away from the weekly peak touched on Thursday. Furthermore, a positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows towards the risk-sensitive Kiwi .

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to be underpinned by Wednesday's better-than-expected employment details, which lowered the likelihood of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Furthermore, stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation figures provide an additional boost to antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, continues to push the NZD/USD pair higher.

The NZD/USD pair builds on this week's solid recovery from the 0.5850 area, or its lowest level since early November 2023 and gains positive traction for the fourth successive day on Friday. Spot prices cling to intraday gains during the early European session and currently trade around the 0.6025-0.6030 region, just below a three-week high.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.