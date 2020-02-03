NZD/USD hits two-month low after registering biggest weekly loss since June

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD registered its biggest weekly loss since June last week. 
  • The pair has hit a fresh two-month low of 0.6453 in Asia. 
  • New Zealand's Treasury expects a slower GDP growth rate in 2020.

NZD/USD fell to a fresh two-month low of 0.6453 soon before press time. The currency pair attempting a bounce in early Asia, but faced rejection at 0.6469. 

Weekly loss

The Kiwi fell by 2.19% last week to register its biggest weekly decline since the second week of June. Back then, the pair declined by 2.6%. 

The New Zealand dollar was offered last week on fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China could turn into a pandemic, derailing the global economic recovery. 

Growth to slow in 2020

New Zealand's Treasury is expecting a slower gross domestic product growth this year. The GDP expanded 0.7 percent on quarter in the three months to September 2019. 

"Data released over December and January showed a more optimistic near-term outlook for the domestic economy, but coronavirus poses a new risk," New Zealand Treasury's monthly report showed on Monday. 

The report added that the improvement in the global outlook has been set back by the coronavirus outbreak. 

With Treasury presenting a bearish outlook, the NZD may have a tough time cheering the signs of risk reset in the equities.

While the Chinese markets have gapped lower after a week-long holiday, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 0.68% gains at press time. Further, China has reduced borrowing costs on a 7-day reverse repo from 2.5% to 2.4%. The interest rate on 14-day reverse repo has been reduced to 2.55% from 2.65%. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6454
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6595
Daily SMA50 0.6587
Daily SMA100 0.6466
Daily SMA200 0.6509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6496
Previous Daily Low 0.6453
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6469
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.648
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6428
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6489
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6532

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

