1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We revised our NZD outlook from negative to neutral two days ago (04 Nov, spot at 0.5985), indicating that ‘the weakness in NZD from early last month has ended.’ We also indicated that NZD ‘has likely entered a range trading phase and is expected to trade between 0.5940 and 0.6040 for now.’ Yesterday, NZD broke clearly below 0.5940, reaching a fresh three-month low of 0.5912. Although the increase in momentum indicates further NZD weakness, conditions remain oversold due to the recent month-long decline. In other words, the potential of any weakness may be limited. Overall, as long as 0.6015 is not breached, NZD could drop to 0.5875 before a rebound is likely.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We indicated yesterday that ‘there is room for NZD to break the major support at 0.5940, but a clear break below this level is unlikely.’ NZD fell more than expected to 0.5912, recovering slightly to close at 0.5939 (-1.14%). Although downward momentum seems to have slowed, NZD could drop to 0.5900 before the risk of a more sustained recovery increases. The next support at 0.5875 is unlikely to be tested. Resistance level is at 0.5975, followed by 0.5995.”

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could drop to 0.5900 before the risk of a more sustained recovery increases. In the longer run, NZD could drop to 0.5875 before a rebound is likely, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.