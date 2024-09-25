1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 0.6265), we turned positive in NZD, indicating that it “could head higher to 0.6310, but at this time, the probability of it breaking clearly above this level is not high.” We added, “only a breach of 0.6215 (‘strong support’ level) would mean that the current buildup in upward momentum has eased.” Our view of a higher NZD was not wrong, but we did not anticipate the rapid manner in which it broke above 0.6310 and soared to 0.6343. We continue to expect a higher NZD, aiming for an advance to 0.6410. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher 0.6270.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After NZD rose sharply two days ago, we indicated yesterday that “the increase in momentum suggests further NZD strength towards 0.6290.” We added, “the major resistance at 0.6310 is unlikely to come into view.” NZD rose more than expected, soaring to a high of 0.6343 in late NY trade before continuing to rise in Asian trade today. The surge in momentum is likely to lead to further advance in NZD even though the major resistance at 0.6410 is unlikely to come under threat. The minor resistance at 0.6380 appears to be within reach. Support is at 0.6330, a breach of 0.6310 would suggest that NZD is not advancing further.”

Surge in momentum is likely to lead to further New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strength to 0.6380; 0.6410 is unlikely to come under threat. NZD is expected to continue to head higher, potentially to 0.6410, UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.