NZD/USD flattens as risk sentiment sours ahead of RBNZ rate decision

- NZD/USD steadies near 0.6000 as risk sentiment sours ahead of RBNZ rate decision.
- US President Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1, keeping trade tensions elevated.
- RBNZ is expected to hold OCR at 3.25% on Wednesday, following 225 bps of rate cuts since August 2024.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) halts its gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, as the Greenback strengthens following renewed tariff threats and an extension of the deadline for reciprocal tariffs. US President Donald Trump extended the reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1 from July 9, leaving room for further negotiations but keeping market sentiment cautious.
The NZD/USD pair is trading near the 0.6000 mark during the American session as investors remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) July policy announcement, due at 2:00 AM GMT on Wednesday.
The central bank is widely expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.25% following six consecutive cuts. However, the broader tone is likely to remain cautious, with policymakers grappling with mixed domestic inflation signals and mounting global trade uncertainty, both of which are keeping the Kiwi under pressure.
The RBNZ has been in an aggressive rate-cutting mood since it began last August, reducing the OCR by 225 basis points from 5.5 percent to the current 3.25 percent, including three 50-basis-point cuts.
One of the key reasons the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep interest rates unchanged is the presence of conflicting inflation signals within the economy. While overall consumer price inflation has come down to 2.5% in the first quarter, which is within the RBNZ’s target range of 1% to 3%, core inflation remains persistently elevated. In particular, non-tradable inflation, which reflects domestic price pressures such as rents and services, continues to hover around 4.0%, suggesting sticky underlying inflation.
Additionally, recent data indicate renewed increases in electricity and food prices, raising concerns about short-term price volatility. These mixed signals leave the RBNZ with limited room to ease further without risking a rebound in inflation, reinforcing the case for a rate hold while policymakers monitor whether core price pressures begin to ease more decisively.
The RBNZ is also expected to tread carefully at its July meeting, given its earlier guidance and current market positioning. According to BNZ Head of Research Stephen Toplis, the central bank had signaled in its May Monetary Policy Statement that market pricing would play a key role in shaping near-term decisions. “In some ways, the RBNZ is in a comfortable spot,” Toplis told Radio New Zealand, adding that with markets not anticipating a cut in July but still pricing in further easing later this year, the central bank has little incentive to make a surprise move. Indeed, interest rate markets assign less than a 20% probability of a cut at its July meeting, while the odds of a cut in August sit closer to 60%, reinforcing expectations of a cautious, data-dependent approach.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 09, 2025 02:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3.25%
Previous: 3.25%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by interim Governor Christian Hawkesby's press conference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD makes a U-turn and rose to 1.1720
Following an earlier slide to the 1.1680 level, EUR/USD has staged a solid return, regaining the 1.1700 barrier and above on the back of a loss of impetus in the US Dollar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, investors are convinced that the European Union and the United States will conclude a trade agreement.
GBP/USD trims losses, flirts with 1.3600
GBP/USD now manages to bounce off earlier lows near 1.3520, regaining some upside traction and approaching the key resistance around 1.3600 against the backdrop of an incipient selling bias in the Greenback. The cautious market attitude has been supporting the Greenback and keeping Cable's performance subdued as investors continue to concentrate on US trade policy rumours.
Gold trims losses, back around $3,300
Gold attempts to regain upside traction on Tuesday, reclaiming the area around the $3,300 region per troy ounce. The knee-jerk in the Greenback allowed the precious metal to rebound from earlier lows, although firm US yields continue to limit the metal’s upside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.