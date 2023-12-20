NZD/USD firms up near 0.6280 after improved Kiwi data, US Data eyed

- NZD/USD extends its gains on bullish sentiment despite a stable US Dollar.
- Kiwi Consumer Confidence improved to 93.1 from 91.9 prior.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee mentioned that the market's enthusiasm for interest rate trajectory exceeded realistic expectations.
NZD/USD continues its winning streak that began on December 11, edging higher around 0.6280 during the early European session on Wednesday. The improved Kiwi Consumer Confidence data reinforces the strength of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD). ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for November rose to 93.1 from the previous figures of 91.9.
Additionally, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr expressed surprise at unexpectedly subduing New Zealand's GDP data. However, he refrained from offering a definitive opinion on its implications for the interest rate outlook. Orr noted that there is still a considerable journey ahead, especially considering persistently high inflation levels.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher around 102.20 despite downbeat US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons tick lower at 4.38% and 3.89%, respectively. The DXY faced downward pressure on a dovish sentiment surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed), indicating the potential for rate cuts in early 2024.
In a Wednesday morning interview with Fox TV, Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, cautioned that the market's enthusiasm for potential interest rate cuts has exceeded realistic expectations. Goolsbee also noted that if inflation continues to decrease, the Fed may reevaluate the extent of its restrictions.
US Housing Starts outperformed expectations, reaching 1.56 million and surpassing the market consensus set at 1.36 million. However, Building Permits experienced a slight dip, registering at 1.46 million, just below the projected 1.47 million. Investors are anticipated to closely observe the changes in Existing Home Sales and the results of the CB Consumer Confidence survey scheduled for Wednesday.
NZD/USD: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6283
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6149
|Daily SMA50
|0.6005
|Daily SMA100
|0.5981
|Daily SMA200
|0.6089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6205
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
