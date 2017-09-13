NZD/USD: fireworks to come? - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that firming USD sentiment, together with a bit of exhaustion on the part of the NZD, has seen kiwi drop back to around where it was prior to Tuesday night’s political poll that caused all the fireworks.

Key Quotes:

"However, there could still be more fireworks to come, with it likely that another poll is out this evening, followed by US CPI figures tonight.

Slightly softer-than-expected PPI data overnight didn’t derail USD strength, but the CPI data will hold more sway."