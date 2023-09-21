NZD/USD finds some support near 0.5900, upside potential seems limited amid bullish USD

- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest uptick led by the upbeat New Zealand GDP data.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields continue to underpin the USD and cap gains.
- A softer risk tone also benefits the safe-haven USD and supports prospects for deeper losses.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to mid-0.5900s and drops to a fresh daily low during the early part of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 0.5900 round figure, though the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the retracement slide from a nearly three-week high, around the 0.5985 region touched on Wednesday.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) did get a minor lift earlier today in reaction to the better-than-expected domestic data, showing that the economy expanded by 0.9% in the June quarter. Adding to this, the first quarter reading was also revised higher to 0.0% from a 0.1% contraction reported originally. The NZD/USD pair, however, struggles to attract any meaningful buying and the intraday uptick runs out of steam rather quickly in the wake of some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish stance.
As was widely anticipated, the US central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high, though warned that sticky inflation was likely to attract at least one more interest rate hike in 2023. Furthermore, policymakers maintained the forecast for rates to peak between 5.5%-5.75% by the end of this year and see the benchmark rate at 5.1% next year, suggesting just two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to four projected previously. This remains supportive of rising US Treasury bond yields and lifts the USD back closer to a six-month top.
In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond rallies to its highest level since July 2006 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield touches a 16-year peak. This revives concerns about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs and weighs on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets, which should benefit the safe-haven buck and contribute to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi, validating the negative outlook for the NZD/USD pair.
That said, a modest intraday USD pullback assists spot prices to defend the 0.5900 mark. Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5918
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.5929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5918
|Daily SMA50
|0.6035
|Daily SMA100
|0.6103
|Daily SMA200
|0.6192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.592
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5971
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
