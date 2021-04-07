NZD/USD falls below 0.7050 as risk rally loses steam

- NZD/USD is edging lower during the European session on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet above 92.20.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting small gains ahead of FOMC Minutes.
The NZD/USD pair pushed lower on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound during the American trading hours before closing virtually unchanged at 0.7057. With investors turning cautious on Wednesday, the pair lost its traction and was last seen losing 0.27% on a daily basis at 0.7040.
During the Asian session, the data from New Zealand showed that the ANZ Commodity Price Index rose by 6.1% in March. This reading beat the market expectation of 2.7% by a wide margin but was largely ignored by market participants.
Currently, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down 0.3% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures are flat at 4,063 confirming the view that risk flows are struggling to dominate the financial markets. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 0.65% on the day after losing more than 3% on Tuesday, helping the greenback show resilience. At the moment, the US Dollar Index down 0.04% at 92.26.
Later in the session, the FOMC will release the minutes of its March 16-17 meeting and US President Joe Biden will deliver an update on his spending plans.
NZD/USD near-term outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think that NZD/USD will continue to fluctuate in a neutral range between 0.6870 and 0.7200 in the near term.
"New Zealand’s vaccine rollout is lagging the rest of the developed world; investors might now reassess the validity of NZ’s so-far successful strategy of micro-lockdowns," analysts noted. “Given how responsive the currency has been to changes in expectations around non-traditional monetary policy, we think the RBNZ may prefer to tiptoe around the possibility of tightening in order to avoid an unwelcome rally in the NZD.”
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.7055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7088
|Daily SMA50
|0.7172
|Daily SMA100
|0.7136
|Daily SMA200
|0.689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.707
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7055
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1,740, focus remains on FOMC minutes
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. The underlying bullish sentiment prompted some technical selling near the $1,745-46 hurdle. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit losses ahead of FOMC minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.