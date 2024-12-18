NZD/USD faces selling pressure below 0.5650 as New Zealand’s GDP falls 1.0% in Q3

- NZD/USD tumbles to near 0.5630 in Thursday’s early Asian session, down 0.43% on the day.
- Weaker-than-expected New Zealand’s GDP data weighs on the Kiwi.
- The Fed announced a quarter-point cut to its key interest rate at its December meeting on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 0.5630 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weaker-than-expected New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and hawkish rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) exert some selling pressure on the pair.
The downbeat GDP data puts New Zealand into the deepest recession since the initial Covid-related slump in 2020. Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday showed that the country’s GDP shrank by 1.0% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3) compared with a 1.1% contraction (revised from -0.2%) in Q2. This reading was below the market consensus of -0.4%. On an annual basis, Q3 GDP contracted by 1.5% versus -0.5% prior, weaker than the -0.4% expected. In response to the data, the Kiwi falls to the lowest level since October 2022 against the US Dollar (USD).
”It supports the Reserve Bank getting on with official cash rate cuts and getting the OCR back to a more neutral level more quickly than they were anticipating in the November monetary policy statement,” said Harbour Asset Management fixed income and currency strategist Hamish Pepper.
On the other hand, a more hawkish-than-expected message from the Fed provides some support to the Greenback and acts as a headwind for NZD/USD. The US central bank decided to lower its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, the third consecutive rate reduction. The Fed officials indicated that it probably would only lower twice more in 2025. During the Press Conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “We can therefore be more cautious as we consider further adjustments to our policy rate.”
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps above 154 after a hawkish Fed and ahead of BoJ
The USD/JPY pair is trading well above the 154.00 mark after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish 25 bps rate cut. The Bank of Japan is expected to remain on hold, although a rate hike can't be ruled out.
EUR/USD nears year low amid a hawkish Federal Reserve
EUR/USD accelerated its slump after the Federal Reserve trimmed interest rates as expected but also released a dot-plot showing lesser interest rate cuts in 2025. The "hawkish cut" boosts demand for the US Dollar.
Gold nears $2,600 after Fed's decision
Gold fell towards $2,600 and trades nearby as the Federal Reserve's hawkish cut sent investors into safety. Demand for the US Dollar outpaces that of the bright metal as US, officials foresee fewer interest rate cuts in 2025.
Bank of Japan set to hold interest rates steady as rising inflation hints at early-year hike
After concluding its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is expected to hold the short-term interest rate at 0.25%. The BoJ policy announcements will likely provide fresh cues on the central bank’s rate hike outlook, injecting intense volatility in the Japanese Yen.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.