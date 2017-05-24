NZD/USD: Extension of the rally in the coming days - Natixis

Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, explains that the daily indicators have turned around for NZD/USD pair, the daily volatility has increased markedly and the weekly stochastic has picked up, suggesting an extension of the rally in the coming days.

Key Quotes

“Note that a break of 0.7052/73 (weekly Bollinger moving average) would add weight to this bullish view, lessening the risks of a new pullback to 0.6840 (daily Bollinger lower band) and paving the way to the 0.7110 barrier (50-week moving average), to barriers at 0.7158-0.7174 ahead of the 0.7205 threshold (weekly parabolic). The supports are located at 0.70-0.7020, at 0.6962, at 0.69, at 0.6840 and at 0.6785-0.68.”