- NZD/USD drifts higher to around 0.5950 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- The chance of a jumbo rate cut rises after a dismal US August jobs report.
- RBNZ’s dovish expectations might cap the upside for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair extends the rally to near 0.5950 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) due to rising expectations of a jumbo rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders will keep an eye on the US August Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which is due later on Wednesday.
The recent US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) showed that the US economy added 22,000 jobs in August. This was significantly lower than the 75,000 jobs expected and followed a revised increase of 79,000 in July. The Unemployment Rate edged up to 4.3% in August from 4.2% in July, as projected.
Traders ramp up their bets on an extra rate reduction by the Fed as the labor market continues to weaken. Fed funds futures are currently pricing in nearly a 90% possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) cut this month and a 10% odds of a 50 bps rate cut, according to LSEG estimates.
The upcoming US inflation report later this week will be closely watched. The headline PPI is expected to show an increase of 3.3% YoY in August, while the core PPI is projected to show a rise of 3.5% during the same period. This figure will be crucial in shaping the Fed's future policy decisions. If the report shows hotter-than-expected inflation, this could boost the Greenback and create a headwind for the pair.
A dovish tone from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might weigh on the Kiwi. The RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.0% at its August meeting, driven by a stalled economic recovery. The New Zealand central bank stated that there is scope to lower the OCR further if medium-term inflation pressures continue to ease as expected.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1700
EUR/USD gives away initial gains and maintains a directionless price action as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The US Dollar, in the meantime, trades in an equally vacillating mood amid steady caution prior to the release of the US CPI data and the ECB meeting on Thursday.
Gold stays bid around $3,650
Gold maintained its optimistic price action on Thursday, trading around $3,650 per troy ounce in reaction to indecisive price action in the US Dollar and softer US yields throughout the curve, all against the backdrop of ongoing speculation that the Fed may reduce interest rates next week.
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3550
GBP/USD clings to its daily gains, although a clear break above the 1.3550 zone appears elusive in the latter part of Wednesday’s session. Meanwhile, the Greenback alternates gains with losses ahead of the crucial US Inflation Rate due on Thursday.
Oracle's RPO rally is a sight to behold, shares up 40% Premium
Oracle (ORCL) is trading like a penny stock. Despite missing fiscal first-quarter consensus on both the top and bottom lines, ORCL shares have risen as much as 40% on an unexpected explosion in remaining performance obligations (RPOs).
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.