NZD/USD extends recoveries to mid-0.6500s as trade sentiment stays firm

- NZD/USD directs the previous two days’ upward trajectory towards 0.6600.
- S&P 500 Futures prints a four-day winning streak after Monday’s biggest surge in three weeks.
- Hopes of breaking the US stimulus deadlock, virus vaccine gain momentum, a light calendar probes the bulls.
- The first debate of the American Presidential Election becomes important, comments from Fed speakers will also be followed closely.
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6560, up 0.08% intraday, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair benefited from the broad US dollar weakness and risk recovery the previous day. Though, a lack of major data/events keeps the bulls chained ahead of crucial catalysts.
US Congress progresses towards COVID-19 aid package talks…
With the House Democrats’ readiness to compromise on the earlier demands concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package, the halt to the American policymakers’ talks for the much-awaited aid is likely to be broken soon. The same joins the line of the European Central Bank (ECB) and British diplomats to keep the market’s risk-tone sentiment positive.
Also favoring the NZD/USD bulls are expectations that the COVID-19 cure will soon be rolled out. Additionally, the Fed policymakers’ dovish tone, a contrast to the RBNZ counterparts’ absence, offer extra reasons to propel the quote.
Even so, nearness to the US Presidential Election debate and a plethora of Fed speakers scheduled for crossing wires during the North American session question the risk-takers.
Hence, the S&P 500 Futures register 0.30 intraday gains to 3,356 while the US 10-year Treasury yields and New Zealand’s NZX 50 are both mildly positive by the time of the press.
Moving on, the Asian calendar doesn’t carry any major factors worth watching than the risk catalysts. As a result, the continuation of the latest pullback can be expected ahead of the US session. Though, any major positives for the greenback won’t be taken lightly.
Technical analysis
FXStreet’s Ross J Burland suggests the “wait and watch” approach for the bulls while saying,
At this stage, the conditions are still not ideal for entry as bulls would be prudent to wait until the momentum indicators are more bullish and price pulls away from the 21-moving average. The price will indeed need to move higher towards the Fibo targets, but bulls would be on the lookout for structure lower down below price from where a buy-in at a discount might be achieved on pullbacks.
Read: NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls set on at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6562
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6545
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6682
|Daily SMA50
|0.664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6504
|Daily SMA200
|0.6393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6525
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6778
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
