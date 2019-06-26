NZD/USD extends post-RBNZ rally beyond mid-0.6600s, near 3-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Dovish RBNZ outlook triggers some initial weakness during the Asian session.
  • The downtick turns out to be short-lived as 25bps rate cut is already priced in.
  • The intraday up-move seemed unaffected by a follow-through USD recovery.

The NZD/USD pair built on its post-RBNZ positive momentum and climbed further beyond mid-0.6600s to hit near three-week tops in the last hour.

The pair initially slipped to sub-0.6600 level in a knee jerk reaction to dovish forward guidance by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) - leaving doors open for an eventual rate cut, before moving back into positive territory for the eighth consecutive session.

Given that a 25 bps rate cut is largely priced in, the downtick lacked any strong follow-through rather was quickly bought into. The pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and extended the momentum through the early European session, shrugging off a follow-through US Dollar uptick.

The greenback built on the overnight goodish bounce from multi-month lows - triggered by not so dovish comments by St Louis Fed President James Bullard and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and was further supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields, though did little to hinder the positive momentum.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of durable goods orders, for some meaningful impetus later during the early North-American session. The key focus, however, will remain on the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit later this week.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6666
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.6639
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6574
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.67
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6662
Previous Daily Low 0.6616
Previous Weekly High 0.6606
Previous Weekly Low 0.649
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6644
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6633
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6616
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6569
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6709

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

