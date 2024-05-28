NZD/USD extends its upside above 0.6150, China’s property support measures boost Kiwi

The NZD/USD pair extends the rally near 0.6165 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The pair edges higher to the highest level since March amid the softer US Dollar (USD). Investors await the fresh catalysts, with the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index due later this week. Also, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Governor Orr's speech will be closely watched on Friday. The markets lower their bets on interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) following the hawkish stance from Fed officials and stronger-than-expected US economic data. Investors will keep an eye on the key US PCE inflation data on Friday. The US Core PCE is projected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM and 2.8% YoY in April. The hotter inflation might dampen expectations of Fed rate cuts and boost the Greenback. On the other hand, RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby highlighted that cutting interest rates is not part of the near-term discussion. The RBNZ held its cash rate steady at a 15-year high of 5.5% and suggested that restrictive policy needs to be maintained longer to ensure inflation returns to the 1-3% target range. On Tuesday, China's Shanghai announced property sector support measures to optimize the local real estate market and promote stable and sound development, per the Global Times. Analysts believe it will offer a significant boost to the housing market. The combination of hawkish holds from the RBNZ and the Chinese stimulus plan continues to underpin the China-proxy Kiwi against the USD.

