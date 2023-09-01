NZD/USD extends gains on upbeat data from New Zealand, China, holds ground above 0.5970

- NZD/USD experienced gains due to New Zealand’s better-than-expected consumer confidence and China’s upbeat PMI.
- Traders turn cautious ahead of US data, seeking fresh impetus on the country's economic scenario.
- US Dollar (USD) experienced upward support due to the upbeat US Core PCE and Jobless Claims.
NZD/USD extends its gains on the second day, trading higher around 0.5970 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is experiencing upward support due to upbeat data releases of New Zealand’s ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence and China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August.
The macroeconomic data revealed on Friday reinforced the support to underpin the strength of the Kiwi pair. Consumer confidence in New Zealand’s economic activity improved to the reading of 85 from 83.7 prior. Along with this, the Chinese PMI report posted a reading of 51.0, a better-than-expected 49.3, from the previous 49.2 figure.
However, the market participants will take a cautious stance ahead of the releases of employment and manufacturing data from the United States (US) before making fresh bets on the NZD/USD pair. These datasets include the US Average Hourly Earnings, Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
The Greenback is gaining ground due to the moderate US data released on Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, trades higher around 103.60 at the time of writing.
The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index (MoM) rose to 4.2% in July as per the market consensus, from 4.1% prior. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 25, reported the figure of 228K against the expectations of 235K and the previous 232K.
Furthermore, Nicola Willis holds the position of finance spokesperson for New Zealand's primary opposition party. During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Willis conveyed that if their party were to come into power, they would expeditiously eliminate the employment mandate from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, retaining only the inflation mandate. Willis stated this “would build confidence that the Reserve Bank will be focused on that inflation mandate”.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.5967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5976
|Daily SMA50
|0.6106
|Daily SMA100
|0.614
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5978
|Previous Daily Low
|0.593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.591
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6450 after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD is meeting fresh supply, heading toward 0.6450 early Friday, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the PBOC stimulus. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important US employment data.
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
Gold remains below $1,950 level as traders keenly await US NFP
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the $1,945 area on Friday. Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve continue to act as a headwind for the metal. Investors now await the release of the US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.