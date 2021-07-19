NZD/USD extends daily slide, trades below 0.6950 on unabated USD strength

  • NZD/USD stays under strong bearish pressure on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index extends rally to fresh multi-month highs.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply lower.

After staying relatively quiet around 0.7000 during the Asian trading hours, the NZD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and was last seen trading at 0.6944, where it was down 0.9% on a daily basis.

USD starts new week on firm footing

In the absence of fundamental developments and high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception drives the USD's market valuation at the start of the week. With increasing concerns about the spread of the Delta COVID variant, the market mood turns sour on Monday and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.3% on a daily basis at 92.99.

Reflecting the risk-averse environment, the S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures both lose around 1%. A sharp decline in major equity indexes in the US is likely to allow the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ Performance of Services Index improved to 58.6 in June from 56.3 in May. Nevertheless, this upbeat reading failed to help the kiwi find demand. 

There won't be any data releases from the US in the remainder of the day. On Tuesday, the PBoC's Interest Rate Decision and the RBA's Meeting Minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6941
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 0.6997
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7007
Daily SMA50 0.7117
Daily SMA100 0.7129
Daily SMA200 0.7077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7038
Previous Daily Low 0.6968
Previous Weekly High 0.7046
Previous Weekly Low 0.6917
Previous Monthly High 0.7289
Previous Monthly Low 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6964
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6931
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.707
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

