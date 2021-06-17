NZD/USD extends daily slide to fresh multi-month lows near 0.7000

- NZD/USD continues to push lower following Wednesday's drop.
- US Dollar Index closes in on 92.00 ahead of mid-tier data.
- Hawkish shift seen in FOMC's Summary of Projections boosts USD.
The NZD/USD pair lost nearly 70 pips on Wednesday as the USD gathered strength on the back of the hawkish shift witnessed in policymakers' outlook in the Summary of Projection. With the greenback rally remaining intact on Thursday, the pair extended its slide and was last seen trading at its lowest level since April 13 at 0.7051, losing 0.48% on a daily basis.
DXY preserves bullish momentum
The Fed's dot plot revealed that the number of policymakers who expect a rate hike in 2022 rose to seven from four in March. Furthermore, 13 policymakers are now seeing a rate hike in 2023, compared to seven in the previous publication.
Reflecting the positive impact of this development on the USD, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 1% and registered its biggest one-day percentage gain of the year. Currently, the DXY is at its highest level in two months at 91.78, up 0.43% on the day.
Later in the session, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey for June will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
On the other hand, the data from New Zealand revealed on Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.4% in the first quarter. Although this reading beat the market expectation for an expansion of 0.9% by a wide margin, the broad-based USD strength didn't allow NZD/USD to gain traction.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7015
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.7052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7202
|Daily SMA50
|0.7191
|Daily SMA100
|0.718
|Daily SMA200
|0.7037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7042
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.