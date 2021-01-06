NZD/USD erases small part of daily gains, steadies below 0.7300

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD looks to close second straight day in the positive territory.
  • Surging US Treasury bond yields helped USD recover modestly.
  • S&P 500 touched a new all-time high on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair advanced to its highest level since April 2018 at 0.7316 on Wednesday but erased a small portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 0.7288.

DXY rebounds on soaring US T-bond yields

Earlier in the day, the risk-on market environment, as reflected by rising European equity indexes, made it difficult for the greenback to attract investors as a safe-haven. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to a fresh multi-year low of 89.20 during the European trading hours.

In the second half of the day, however, the DXY turned north supported by surging US Treasury bond yields. Prospects for additional stimulus with Democrats looking to claim the majority in the Senate after the runoff election in Georgia provided a boost to T-bond yields. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year reference is at its highest level since March, rising more than 9% at 1.047% and the DXY is up 0.15% at 89.56.

The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector declined by 123,000 in December. Nevertheless, this disappointing reading had little to no impact on market sentiment. In fact, the S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high at 3,775 in the last hour.

Later in the session, the FOMC will publish the Minutes of its December meeting. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.729
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.7254
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.71
Daily SMA50 0.697
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6567
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.726
Previous Daily Low 0.7167
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6677
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7194
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7287
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.732
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

