The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day around 0.5800 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on weaker-than-expected US economic data. Traders brace for the US employment report for December later on Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate path.

Data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed that the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 47.9 in December, versus 48.2 in November. This reading extended its slump to 10 straight months and came in below the market consensus of 48.3. The Greenback edged lower in an immediate reaction to the downbeat US Manufacturing PMI report.

Renewed concerns over the Fed independence could drag the USD lower and create a tailwind for the pair. Traders await Trump's decision for the next Fed Chair as Jerome Powell's term ends in May. Trump said he will announce his pick this month and has said Powell's successor will be "someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot."

The US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas. US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is currently "in charge" of Venezuela and intends to "run" the country until a proper transition is established. Uncertainty and tensions between the US and Venezuela could boost the safe-haven demand, supporting the US Dollar in the near term.