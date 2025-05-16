NZD/USD edges higher as upbeat New Zealand data offsets cautious US Dollar tone

- NZD/USD rises toward 0.5894, snapping a two-day losing streak while holding within weekly range.
- Stronger NZ Business PMI and higher RBNZ inflation expectations support the Kiwi.
- DXY trades flat ahead of US consumer sentiment data, as weak US indicators fuel Fed rate cut bets
NZD/USD edges higher to trade near 0.5894 at the start of the American trading hours on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak. The pair is holding within this week’s range as it draws support from upbeat domestic data and rising inflation expectations. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 0.5850 psychological level offers a solid technical floor.
New Zealand’s Business NZ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 53.9 in April from 53.2, reflecting ongoing expansion in the manufacturing sector and offering signs of resilience in the local economy. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) quarterly survey showed businesses now expect inflation to average 2.29% over the next two years, up from 2.06% in the prior quarter.
While the RBNZ is still widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut later this month, the pickup in inflation expectations may cause policymakers to proceed more cautiously going forward.
ASB Bank senior economist Mark Smith said the central bank would be "somewhat wary" of the rise in inflation expectations, adding that recent tariff-related concerns could further fuel price pressures. “We still expect a 25bp OCR cut later this month and a 2.75 percent OCR endpoint, but this is conditional on the expected mid-2025 lift in inflation proving to be transitory,” he noted.
On the United States (US) side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trimmed earlier losses and trades flat around 100.30 on Friday. The US Dollar found some support as hopes grew for easing tensions between the US and China, along with expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could start cutting interest rates in the coming months.
This week’s US economic data has mostly been weak, with Housing Starts, Building Permits, and inflation readings (CPI and PPI) all coming in below expectations. Retail sales were also softer than forecast. These signs of slowing momentum have strengthened bets on two Fed rate cuts this year. However, a surprise increase in export and import prices added some uncertainty to the outlook.
The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for May showed confidence falling sharply to 50.8 from 52.2 in April, well below expectations of 53.4. The sharp decline signals growing concerns among US households and adds to the case for Fed policy easing in the months ahead.
Looking ahead, attention will turn to a series of key New Zealand economic data releases next week, beginning with the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Monday.
RBNZ FAQs
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.1200 after US confidence data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades near 1.1200 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index declined further in May but the one-year inflation expectation rose to 7.3%, helping the USD hold its ground.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3300 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD trades in the red below 1.3300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The Greenback regains its footing against the Pound Sterling and weighs on the pair after the latest data from the US showed an increase in the one-year consumer inflation expectations.
Gold fails to build on Thursday gains, slumps below $3,200
Gold turns south and trades deep in negative territory below $3,200 after posting strong gains on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength forces XAU/USD to stay on the back foot as markets keep a close eye on headlines coming out of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Is Ethereum's comeback real?
Ethereum price hovers above $2,500 on Friday after soaring nearly 100% since early April's bottom. The ETH Pectra upgrade has boosted over 11,000 EIP-7702 authorizations in a week, indicating healthy uptake by wallets and dApps.
Trump’s Middle East dealmaking blitz: What does it mean for investors?
President Donald Trump’s May 2025 Middle East visit has unleashed a flurry of mega-deals, aimed at deepening U.S. trade ties, correcting trade imbalances, and reinforcing America’s leadership in defense and technology exports.