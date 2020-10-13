NZD/USD eases below 0.6650, turns negative on the day

- The New Zealand dollar retreats below 0.6650 and turns negative on the day.
- The kiwi fails to capitalize on upbeat NZ and Chinese data.
- NZD/USD seen at 1.6500 in 1 to 3 months – Rabobank.
The New Zealand dollar has retreated further during the late US session on Tuesday, consolidating below 0.6650 and turning negative for the second consecutive day. The kiwi was unable to maintain the positive tone seen during the Asian session and has given in gains against a stronger greenback as market sentiment deteriorated.
The NZD trades lower despite upbeat macroeconomic data
Electronic Card Retail Sales rose 5.4% in New Zealand last month, after an 8.9% decline in August, while China reported a 13.2% increase on imports in September, which offered a fresh impulse to the kiwi. The positive reaction, however, was short-lived, as the pair pulled back during the European session, with the US dollar gaining traction amid a risk-averse sentiment.
News about Jonson & Jonson’s decision to pause their COVID-19 study has dampened an already fragile mood. The rejection of Trump’s stimulus proposal and the lack of progress on the Brexit negotiations in Europe have contributed to depress market sentiment which has sent the US dollar higher across the board.
NZD/USD aiming to 0.65 in 1 to 3 months – Rabobank
From a wider perspective, the FX strategy team at Rabobank sees the pair depreciating towards 0.6500 over the next months: “Given the second wave of covid-19 underway in Europe and parts of the US, it is likely that border restriction will remain in place for some time yet. In view of the RBNZ dovish policy stance, we see USD/NZD at 0.65 on a 1 to 3-month view.”
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6648
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6631
|Daily SMA50
|0.6632
|Daily SMA100
|0.6564
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6546
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets on risk aversion, tensions with China
The Aussie was among the worst performers against the greenback, weighed by tensions with China, which reportedly banned imports of Australian coal. Risk-aversion fueled the slump.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1750, could extend its slump
The greenback surged fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the presidential election, Wall Street’s poor performance sent investors into safety.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.