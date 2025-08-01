NZD/USD drops to 0.5870 area, lowest since mid-May as USD bulls await NFP report

- NZD/USD attracts sellers for the seventh straight day amid a combination of negative factors.
- The uncertainty over US-China trade relations and tariff jitters continues to weigh on the Kiwi.
- The Fed’s hawkish tilt acts as a tailwind for the USD and contributes to the ongoing downfall.
The NZD/USD pair prolongs its downtrend for the seventh straight day and drops to its lowest level since mid-May, around the 0.5875-0.5870 region during the early European session on Friday. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside, though bearish traders might opt to wait for the release of the US jobs data before placing fresh bets.
A private-sector survey showed earlier today that business activity in China's manufacturing sector deteriorated in July as new export orders contracted for a fourth straight month and at a faster pace than the previous month. The S&P Global China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 49.5 from 50.4 in June. This, combined with Thursday's weaker official PMI, points to the loss of growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy at the start of the third quarter, which, in turn, undermines antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
Meanwhile, the latest round of US-China trade talks this week ended with no deal in place. This adds a layer of uncertainty amid fresh trade jitters and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which turns out to be another factor undermining the Kiwi. In fact, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Thursday, placing tariffs on many US trade partners that are set to go into effect in 7 days instead of the Friday deadline initially set. Furthermore, the underlying US Dollar (USD) bullish tone exerts additional downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was too soon to say whether the central bank would cut rates at the next meeting in September. Powell added that the current modestly restrictive monetary policy has not been holding back the economy, and is in the right place to manage continued uncertainty around tariffs and inflation. This, along with the still sticky inflation, suggests that the Fed will keep rates elevated for longer, which assists the USD to stand tall near its highest level since late May and contributes to the NZD/USD pair's downfall.
The market focus now shifts to the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Friday's US economic docket also features the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair during the North American session. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register heavy weekly losses, marking the third week of a negative close in the previous four.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|2.77%
|2.34%
|2.42%
|1.63%
|2.54%
|2.59%
|2.29%
|EUR
|-2.77%
|-0.40%
|-0.34%
|-1.09%
|-0.32%
|-0.17%
|-0.48%
|GBP
|-2.34%
|0.40%
|0.06%
|-0.71%
|0.08%
|0.25%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-2.42%
|0.34%
|-0.06%
|-0.77%
|0.07%
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|CAD
|-1.63%
|1.09%
|0.71%
|0.77%
|0.93%
|0.94%
|0.63%
|AUD
|-2.54%
|0.32%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|0.15%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-2.59%
|0.17%
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|-0.94%
|-0.15%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|-2.29%
|0.48%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.63%
|0.12%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1400 ahead of Eurozone HICP, US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual recovery above 1.1400 in the European session on Friday. The pair holds ground ahead of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data due later in the day. Traders also eagerly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for a fresh directional impetus.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3200, awaits US data
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3200 in European trading on Friday. The Pound Sterling licks wounds against the US Dollar amid rising expectations of a Bank of England rate cut next week, while the Fed sticks to its patient stance on policy. All eyes are now remains on the US NFP and ISM PMI data due later in the day.
Gold price flat lines above one-month low as traders seem reluctant ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest gains amid the Fed’s hawkish tilt. The USD climbs to a fresh multi-month peak and contributes to capping the precious metal. Trade jitters act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD pair as traders now await the US NFP report.
Bears set sight on $112K Bitcoin, $3,500 Ethereum, $2.78 Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple price action are showing signs of weakness as bears gain control of the momentum. BTC and ETH close below their key support levels, while XRP hovers around a critical level, all hinting at potential downside moves in the near term.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
