NZD/USD drops below 0.5950 as the Jackson Hole Symposium gets underway

- The NZD/USD fell near the 0.5920 area, seeing more than 0.90% losses.
- The US reported strong Jobless Claims figures from the second week of August but weak Durable Goods data from July.
- The Jackson Hole Symposium kicked off, eyes on Powell’s speech on Friday.
The NZD/USD faced selling pressure on Thursday, driven by a stronger USD and higher US yields. On the Kiwi’s front, it trades as the worst performer on the session while New Zealand’s economic calendar remains empty.
On the data front, the USD reported that weekly Jobless Claims from the week ending on August 18 came in at 230,000, lower than the expected previous 240,000, pointing out that the labour market is holding firm. In addition, Durable Goods from July came in soft, dropping by 5.2%, higher than the 4% expected.
As a reaction, the 2-year yield reemerged above 5%, accompanied by the 5-year and 10-year rates making strides towards approximately 4.38% and 4.21%, while the US DXY index rose to 103.80.
Markets focus is set on Friday’s speech from Jerome Powell, where investors will look for further clues on forward guidance on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next moves. Meanwhile, Thomas Barking sent mixed messages on Thursday, stating that the bank has “probably already done enough” and that if inflation comes down sooner, the Fed may cut rates quicker. However, Powell’s remarks probably weigh regarding the market’s expectations on the bank’s next moves and according to the CME FedWatch tool, markets still bet on nearly 35% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in the November meeting.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
Observing the daily chart, the outlook tilts in favour of the bears, but they still have some work to do. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals a bearish bias with a downward slope below its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) lays flat red bars.On the other hand, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating a challenging position for the buyers in the bigger picture, as the bears remain in command.
Support levels: 0.5900, 0.5870, 0.5850.
Resistance levels: 0.5950, 0.5980, 0.6000.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|0.598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6037
|Daily SMA50
|0.6138
|Daily SMA100
|0.6159
|Daily SMA200
|0.6229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5927
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5903
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6062
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
