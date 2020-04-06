NZD/USD drops back to 0.5850 despite upbeat RBNZ comments

  • NZD/USD ignores upbeat RBNZ official’s remarks.
  • Dollar strength and oil-price weakness weigh on the Kiwi.  
  • Coronavirus updated led risk sentiment to dominate.

Having faced rejection around 0.5880 once again, NZD/USD is losing nearly 30-pips and tests the 0.5850 support area, as the US dollar continues to rule across the board.

At the time of writing, the Kiwi trades 0.22% lower at 0.5856 while the US dollar index prints a fresh eight-day high of 100.85, up 0.27% on a daily basis.  

The greenback continues to draw haven bids, as markets prefer tp hold the US currency in times of the coronavirus pandemic induced global economic uncertainty and disruptions. The virus spread is unabated, as most major governments have announced lockdowns to contain the infections.

Adding to the downward momentum, the latest slump in oil prices, amid growing uncertainty over the global supply and OPEC+ meeting pushed back, weighs negatively on resource-linked NZD.  

Meanwhile, the major ignored the upbeat comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr and Chief Economist Yuong Ha, as the sentiment continues to remain driven by the dollar dynamics, in the face of the virus crisis.

NZD/USD technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5856
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 0.5889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5964
Daily SMA50 0.6223
Daily SMA100 0.64
Daily SMA200 0.642
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5924
Previous Daily Low 0.5843
Previous Weekly High 0.6064
Previous Weekly Low 0.5843
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5846
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5804
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5966
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6008

 

 

