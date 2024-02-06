NZD/USD drifts higher to 0.6100 following New Zealand’s labor market data

- NZD/USD gains ground near the 0.6100 psychological mark after the New Zealand key data.
- New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rose to 4.0% in Q4 2023 from 3.9% in Q3.
- Fed’s Mester said if the economy evolves as expected, policymakers will probably gain the confidence to lower interest rates later this year.
- Fed officials Mester, Kashkari, Collins, and Harker are set to speak on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The recovery of the pair is bolstered by the corrective move in the US dollar and upbeat New Zealand labor market data for Q4. Later on Wednesday, the US Balance of Trade is due and Fed officials such as Kugler, Collins, Barkin, and Bowman are set to speak. NZD/USD currently trades near 0.6098, gaining 0.26% on the day.
The latest data from Statistics New Zealand reported on Wednesday that the nation’s Unemployment Rate in the fourth quarter (Q4) came in at 4.0% versus 3.9% in the third quarter, above the market consensus of 4.2%. Additionally, Employment Change climbed to 0.4% in Q4 from a 0.2% drop in Q3, better than the expectation of a 0.3% rise.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Monday that if the economy evolves as expected, policymakers will probably gain the confidence to lower interest rates later this year, but she doesn’t see a need to rush. She further stated that Fed officials want to see more evidence that inflation is cooling toward their 2% target.
On Sunday night, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, a move that’s expected to begin as early as May. That being said, the hawkish remarks from Fed officials might lift the Greenback and cap the upside of the NZD/USD pair. According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, the odds for a rate cut in March currently stand at 15% and rise to 50% for the May meeting.
In the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the US, traders will focus on Fedspeak throughout the week. The speech might not impact the market much from what we heard at Fed Chair Powell's press conference, but the central bank needs to see more inflation data to ensure that it returns to a 2% inflation target sustainably
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6098
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.6054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6137
|Daily SMA50
|0.6189
|Daily SMA100
|0.6063
|Daily SMA200
|0.6086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6082
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6037
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
