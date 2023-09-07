NZD/USD: Door open to extra decline near term – UOB

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, NZD/USD faces extra weakness in the next few weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: We indicated yesterday that “barring a break above 0.5910, NZD could drop to 0.5840 before stabilisation is likely.” However, NZD traded in a range between 0.5860 and 0.5903. The weakness in NZD does not appear to have stabilised. We continue to hold the view that NZD could drop to 0.5840 before stabilisation is likely. Only a break above 0.5900 (minor resistance is at 0.5885) would mean that the weakness in NZD has stabilised.
Next 1-3 weeks: Our update from yesterday (06 Sep, spot at 0.5875) still stands. As highlighted, the rapid increase in momentum after the sharp drop on Tuesday is likely to lead to further NZD weakness. That said, it remains to be seen if the major support at 0.5800 is within reach this time around. The downside risk is intact as long as NZD stays below 0.5945 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is extending its sideways trading in the European session on Thursday. The pair lingers near three-month lows, as the US Dollar clings to recent gains amid a risk-off market profile. EU/ US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is consolidating losses around 1.2500 amid risk-averse European trading on Thursday. Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey and the ongoing US Dollar strength continue to weigh on the pair. Focus shifts to US data and Fedspeak for fresh trading directives.
Gold flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed
Gold Price struggles to defend the first daily gains in six at the lowest level in more than a week as market players seek additional clues to defend the previous bearish bias about the bullion.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.