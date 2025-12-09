TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD declines below 0.5800 ahead of US employment data, Fed rate decision

  • NZD/USD softens to near 0.5775 in Tuesday’s early Asian session. 
  • The Fed is expected to lower interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. 
  • China’s trade surplus hit its largest since June as Exports surged more than Imports.
NZD/USD declines below 0.5800 ahead of US employment data, Fed rate decision
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair declines to around 0.5775 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as markets brace for a hawkish cut from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. Traders will take more cues from the delayed US jobs data later on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting.

The US Fed is widely expected to lower its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at its December meeting on Wednesday. This would mark the Fed’s third consecutive rate reduction this year, following the September and October cuts, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.50%-3.75%.

Luke Tilley, chief economist for Wilmington Trust, anticipates the US central bank will cut rates on Wednesday and believes Fed Chair Jerome Powell will frame a rate cut the same way he did at the last press conference. A hawkish tone from the Fed officials could lift the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair in the near term. 

China's trade surplus hit a 5-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed on Monday. China’s Trade Surplus came in at 111.68B, compared to 90.07B in October, widening more than the 100.2B expected. A substantial China Trade Surplus can be viewed as a sign of national economic strength and provide some support to the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

Later in the day, the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and JOLTS Job Openings reports for September and October will be in the spotlight. Any surprise upside for the ADP Employment Change four-week average and JOLTS Job Openings data could help limit the USD’s losses. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD slides 0.05% as the week begins, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, amid choppy trading as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1637 after hitting a daily high of 1.1672.

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD found little momentum on either side of the line on Monday, with the Cable pair churning chart paper just north of the 1.3300 handle to kick off a fresh trading week. Broad-market sentiment is largely hinging on an upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due during the midweek, and investors are shunning stepping too far into either the bullish or bearish side in the runup to one of the biggest rate calls of the year.

Gold edges lower below $4,200 amid worries about hawkish Fed rate cut

Gold edges lower below $4,200 amid worries about hawkish Fed rate cut

Gold price trades in negative territory around $4,195 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal edges lower amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve will adopt a hawkish tone in its rhetoric, despite delivering a rate cut on Wednesday. 

RBA expected to hold interest rate amid rising inflation, steady economic growth

RBA expected to hold interest rate amid rising inflation, steady economic growth

The Reserve Bank of Australia is on track to leave the Official Cash Rate unadjusted at 3.6%, following the conclusion of its December monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The decision will be announced at 03:30 GMT, accompanied by the Monetary Policy Statement. RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference will follow at 04:30 GMT.

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers