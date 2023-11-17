NZD/USD declines amid US Dollar resilience, hover above 0.5950

- NZD/USD faced challenges on concerns over China’s property sector.
- Kiwi’s Producer Price Index (PPI) – Output improved to 0.8% from 0.2% prior.
- US Jobless Claims increased to 231K, exceeding the expected 220K.
- Downbeat US bond yields could undermine the US Dollar.
NZD/USD extends losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 0.5960 during the Asian session on Friday. The Kiwi Dollar (NZD) faces challenges as concerns about the state of China's property sector overshadow the positive impact of Retail Sales and Industrial Production data released on Wednesday. New Zealand, being a major exporter of dairy products to China, is sensitive to developments in the Chinese economy.
China's Fixed Asset Investment (Year-to-Date) revealed a 2.9% rise in October, falling below the forecasted 3.1% and missing expectations for consistency. However, the Chinese government's injection of 1 trillion Yuan in low-cost financing for the property sector is seen as a strategic move to address concerns of a credit crunch. This initiative has the potential to create ripple effects across global economies, including New Zealand, impacting the Kiwi Dollar (NZD).
Despite the significant improvement in New Zealand's Producer Price Index (PPI) – Output for the third quarter, rising to 0.8% from the previous reading of 0.2%, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) appears to be lacking support.
On the other side, the US Dollar (USD) appears to be moving sideways amid positive jobless claims data. The challenging labor market conditions, with US Continuing Jobless Claims reaching the highest level since 2022 and Initial Jobless Claims rising to the highest level in nearly three months, seem to be ineffective to the USD's resilience.
US Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 3 increased to 1.865M, compared to the previous reading of 1.833M. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 10 rose to 231K, exceeding the expected 220K.
Looking ahead, the upcoming US housing data on Friday is expected to provide fresh insights into the housing sector, potentially influencing trading decisions in pairs like NZD/USD.
NZD/USD: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.5966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5892
|Daily SMA50
|0.5918
|Daily SMA100
|0.6001
|Daily SMA200
|0.6099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6037
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6002
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5877
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5866
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6015
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6063
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
