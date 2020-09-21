NZD/USD continues to push lower toward 0.6700 on broad USD strength

- NZD/USD is falling sharply after closing the previous week higher.
- Greenback is capitalizing on safe-haven flows on Monday.
- FOMC Chairman Powell is scheduled to speak later.
The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week in the positive territory as the kiwi gathered strength on expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will keep its policy rate unchanged until March 2021. However, the risk-averse market environment at the start of the week provided a boost to the safe-haven USD and caused the pair to fall sharply. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.82% on a daily basis at 0.6703.
DXY erases last week's losses on Monday
Sharp upsurge witnessed in coronavirus infection numbers, especially in the Europe, is weighing on the market mood on Monday. At the moment, major European equity indexes are down between 3.1% and 3.3% and the S&P 500 futures are losing more than 1.5%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.3% last week, is gaining 0.33% on the day at 93.31.
In the second half of the day, investors will be paying close attention to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket and the risk perception is likely to continue to impact NZD/USD's movements.
In the early Asian session on Wednesday, the RBNZ will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Rate Statement.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6713
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|0.6759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6478
|Daily SMA200
|0.6393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6799
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6746
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown
Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround. Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.