NZD/USD consolidates losses at two-month low above 0.7100 amid pre-Fed trading lull

- NZD/USD struggles to defend 0.7100 amid a corrective pullback.
- Market sentiment remains sluggish ahead of the FOMC.
- NZ GDT Price Index dropped, RBNZ adds house price control as a policy tool.
- Aussie, China data can entertain intraday traders but cautious mood can keep pressing Kiwi ahead of the Fed’s verdict.
NZD/USD stays sidelined around 0.7120, recently easing, as bears take a breather around a two-month low during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The kiwi pair portrayed the double whammy of mildly bid US dollar and downbeat data at home to refresh the multi-day low. However, the pre-Fed caution seems to probe the quote’s latest moves.
US dollar index (DXY) jumped to the fresh high since May 14 before easing to 90.52 by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the greenback gauge versus the six major currencies prints mild gains, benefiting from the market’s rush to risk safety ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
A mixed play of May’s US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) could be traced as the latest catalyst backing the reflation fears. While Retail Sales dropped -1.3% versus -0.8% expected the PPI rose more than 6.3% forecast to 6.6% YoY.
Also contributing to the NZD/USD weakness could be New Zealand’s (NZ) downbeat GDT Price Index, -1.3% versus -0.1% expected and -0.9% prior. It’s worth noting that Whole Milk Powder (WMP) also registered a fall of 1.8% during the last 15 days’ tally. Also, downbeat prints of NZ Current Account-GDP ratio and Current Account Balance for Q1 2021 kept the pair sellers hopeful of late.
Amid these plays, US stocks posted mild losses and the Treasury yields also snapped a two-day uptrend amid cautious sentiment. Additionally, escalating tension between the Western economies and China also weighs on the NZD/USD prices as Beijing is Auckland’s largest customer. Furthermore, chatters that the RBNZ adds house price control measures to its tool, hesitantly though, exert additional downside pressure on the Kiwi pair.
Moving on, China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production, preceded by second-tier data from Australia, can offer intermediate moves to the NZD/USD pair amid a likely sluggish day heading into the Fed’s meeting.
“We expect the Fed’s near-term inflation profile and dot plot will be revised up. However, the Fed is seeking a full recovery in jobs and we therefore expect Chairman Powell will continue to argue that the rise in inflation is transitory and that the Fed is well equipped to respond to higher inflation if necessary. The market will also be sensitive to any advancement in the Fed’s thoughts around tapering,” said analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Read: Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Chair Powell will determine market response
Technical analysis
NZD/USD remains vulnerable to the further downside amid sustained trading below 100-day SMA, around 0.7180. That said, lows marked during January and early May highlight the 0.7100 threshold as the nearby key support ahead of the 200-day SMA surrounding 0.7040.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7121
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|0.7145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7214
|Daily SMA50
|0.7189
|Daily SMA100
|0.7182
|Daily SMA200
|0.7033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7154
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.2100 ahead of the Federal Reserve
The EUR/USD trades around 1.2120, unchanged on a daily basis as investors stand cautious ahead of Fed’s decision. US Retail Sales missed expectations
GBP/USD bounces off two-month lows
GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh two-month low of 1.4034 but remains depressed. The delay in Britain's reopening is outweighing upbeat UK job figures. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed.
XAU/USD extends slide toward $1,850, eyes 200-day SMA at $1,840
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, gold remains on the back foot on Tuesday and was last seen trading at $1,855, where it was down 0.55% on a daily basis.
These three cryptocurrencies look primed to test the May lows
XLM impulsiveness on bounces has been null since the beginning of June. LTC locked in a symmetrical triangle below the union of the 200-day SMA with the anchored VWAP. CHZ faces a quadfecta of resistance that may require a revolution to defeat.
Stocks ease ahead of Fed, pricing pressures grow, retail sales drop, mixed dollar
US stocks are slightly softer heading into the FOMC as the stimulus boost wanes, inflation fears grow, and the economic recovery shows signs of softening. A wrath of US economic data delivered a somewhat mixed picture for Fed policy.