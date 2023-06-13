NZD/USD consolidates above the 200-day SMA post-US CPI

- The NZD/USD jumped to 0.6177 and holds above the 200-day SMA.
- US CPI decelerated in May, and investors now fully price in a hike pause on Wednesday by the Fed.
- Eyes on Fed decision, FOMC macro forecasts and dot plots.
In Tuesday’s session, the NZD/USD managed to jump above the 200-day to a high of 0.6177 but retreated to 0.6145 as the US Dollar lost strength following the release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI). As the data came in below expectations, market participants are fully discounting that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday.
Investor’s assessment of US CPI weakened the US Dollar
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, which fell slightly below expectations. The headline figure declined to 4% YoY, compared to the expected 4.1%, while the Core measure matched expectations at 5.3% YoY. The monthly measures from both the CPI and Core CPI rose by 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.
Following the release of the data, markets have fully priced a pause at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, which seems to be weakening the Greenback. Attention now turns to clues on forward guidance. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that investors are betting on a 63% probability of a rate hike in July.
In addition, the release of updated macroeconomic forecasts and dot plots from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will also contribute to the shaping of expectations of future Fed meetings.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook of the NZD/USD has turned bullish for the short term as indicators jumped to positive territory, suggesting that the buyers now have the upper hand. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped above its midline while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints rising green bars. However, the bearish cross performed between the 20 and 200-day SMA’s may limit the NZD/USD upside’s potential in the following sessions.
On the upside, resistance levels can be found at the daily highs around 0.6177, followed by the 0.6200 psychological mark and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6220. On the other hand, supports line up at the 200-day SMA at 0.6150 (former resistance) and below at the 20-day SMA at 0.6120 and the 0.6100 zone.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6119
|Daily SMA50
|0.6185
|Daily SMA100
|0.623
|Daily SMA200
|0.6149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6154
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6026
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
