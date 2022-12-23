- NZD/USD stages a goodish rebound from over a three-week low amid renewed USD selling bias.
- A modest recovery in the risk sentiment weighs on the buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields might help limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
- Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the US PCE data.
The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction on Friday and snaps a four-day losing streak to over a three-week low, around the 0.6230 area touched the previous day. The pair sticks to its intraday gains through the mid-European session and is currently hovering near the daily top, around the 0.6300 mark.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight positive move and meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week, which, in turn, lends some support to the NZD/USD pair. A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets - is seen weighing on the safe-haven buck and benefitting the perceived riskier Kiwi.
That said, looming recession risks, amid worried about a surge in new COVID-19 cases and geopolitical risks, could keep a lid on any optimism in the markets. Apart from this, reviving bets that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates to tame inflation, should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The US GDP growth for the third quarter was revised higher and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose less than expected during the week ended December 17. The upbeat US macro data points to a resilient economy and still-tight labour market. This, in turn, fuels speculations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance and pushes the US bond yields higher, which favours the USD bulls.
Traders, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index will influence the US central bank's decision on future rate hikes and drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6293
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6338
|Daily SMA50
|0.6082
|Daily SMA100
|0.6042
|Daily SMA200
|0.626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6514
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6319
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6269
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6416
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0600 ahead of US data Premium
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.0600 during the European trading hours on Friday. Ahead of the long weekend, investors will pay close attention to PCE inflation and Durable Goods Orders data from the US.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2050, eyes on US inflation report
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined to the 1.2050 area after having recovered toward 1.2100 earlier in the session. The US Dollar holds its ground as focus shifts to PCE inflation figures for November.
Gold stays within a touching distance of $1,800
Following Thursday's sharp decline, Gold price stays relatively quiet slightly below $1,800. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 3.7% ahead of PCE inflation, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move in either direction.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.